ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Republican Marc Molinaro has a slight lead over Democrat Josh Riley with votes still to be counted in New York’s 19th Congressional District race. Molinaro has declared victory with just over 51% of the vote, but Riley did not concede late Tuesday night.

“Tonight, the voters of Upstate sent a message that they demand a government that works for them,” said Molinaro. “They just want to feed their families, heat their homes, and feel safe in their communities. I’m honored to have earned the trust of more than 100,000 voters, and I will work every day to be a worthy member of Congress for both those who did and did not vote for me. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

New York’s 19th Congressional District is located in the Catskills and mid-Hudson Valley regions. After redistricting, the 19th district comprises all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster counties, and parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery, and Rensselaer counties.

Molinaro was elected Dutchess County executive in 2011 and was the 2018 Republican nominee for governor of New York. His campaign focused on economic issues and public safety.

Molinaro lost to Pat Ryan in a special election on Aug. 23, 2022, to fill the remainder of former Rep. Antonio Delgado’s term. Delgado represented the 19th district from 2019 until May 25, 2022, when he resigned to become lieutenant governor.

The 19th district was redrawn after the 2020 census to include the cities of Ithaca and Binghamton. Ryan ran for re-election in New York’s 18th Congressional District due to this redistricting.

Riley focused on the economy in his campaign against Molinaro. The first-time seeker of political office told NEWS10 he supports middle class tax cuts and expanding Medicare to include hearing aids.