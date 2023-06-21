MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 12 years, the Village of Menands has a new mayor. Brian Marsh, a current trustee for Menands, was elected mayor with 396 votes compared to William Nevins’ 297 votes in the June 20 election.

Mayor Meg Grenier chose to not run for reelection after three terms and retire. Before she was mayor, she served six years as a village trustee.

“While stepping down as Mayor is difficult, doing so will allow me more time now to spend with my family, (who I can’t thank enough for their support over the years), including my three beautiful grandsons,” said Grenier in her last Mayor’s message. “I am forever grateful for the trust people have put in me over the past 12 years and I wish the next board the very best.”

Marsh has served as a village trustee since 2019. He was raised in Menands, and after living in Boston for 20 years, moved back to the village.

Nicholas Kalogridis and Molly Harbour were also elected to serve on the Board of Trustees, filling two open seats. Both the positions of mayor and trustee carry four-year terms. They will be sworn into those positions no earlier than July 3.