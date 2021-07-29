Local educator to face Tonko in 2022 democratic primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time since his first race for Congress in 2008, Paul Tonko is facing a democrat in the primary.

Justin Chaires said he can do better. He’s an educator at Kipp Albany Charter School and a former vice president of the local NAACP.

Chaires’s priorities include gun violence, the economy and racial injustice. He said his campaign will focus on the people.

Republican Liz Joy, who lost to Tonko in the 2020 election, has announced she is running as well.

