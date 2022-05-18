ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Capital Region voters came out in numbers to cast their ballots for local schools’ board of education members. These elections were unlike any in years past– issues like mask mandates, the COVID-19 vaccine, and the teaching of critical race theory, among other social issues, made the votes much more politically charged than usual. Results from school board votes across the region have slowly trickled in, and this post will be updated as they are reported.
Albany County
Bethlehem CSD
- Tamara A. Starr received 2,146 votes
- John Walston received 2,592 votes
- Robert Tietjen received 3,072 votes
- Douglas Lloyd received 812 votes
Robert Tietjen and John Walston have been elected to serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2022. Both are first-time members of the Bethlehem CSD Board of Education.
Berne-Knox-Westerlo CSD
Residents reelected Board of Education President Matthew Tedeschi (309 votes) and member Rebecca Miller (312 votes) to new three-year terms on the school board beginning July 1, 2022. The two candidates ran unopposed.
City School District of Albany
Board members Ellen Krejci and Tabetha Wilson were re-elected to four years terms that will begin July 1. They ran unopposed.
Cohoes CSD
Three members were elected to the Board of Education: Nadia Carey will serve her second term and Sue Paradis and Marianne Gendron will serve their first terms. Their three-year terms begin July 1, 2022.
Green Island Union Free School District
- Kirsten Mason: 65 votes
- Kirsten Mason (incumbent) was re-elected to serve a 3-year term.
- Joseph Nolet: 64 votes
- Joseph Nolet was elected to serve a 1-year term.
- The remaining candidates received the following number of votes:
- Carrie Becker: 39 votes
- Mary Wilmot: 32 votes
Guilderland CSD (Unofficial)
Ten candidates sought election for four open board of education seats. They are:
- Kelly Person 3,005 votes
- Gloria Towle-Hilt 2,969 votes
- Katie DiPierro 2,908 votes
- Kimberly Blasiak 2,871 votes
- Barbara Fraterrigo 1,264 votes
- Mark Reamer 1,132 votes
- April McAllister 1,035 votes
- Nicole Coonradt 1,027 votes
- Jennifer Romano 982 votes
- William Kearney 546 votes
The terms will be filled by the candidates with the four highest vote totals. Tuesday night’s vote results are unofficial and will be certified on Wednesday.
Menands UFSD
Voters approved the election of Elangovan Raman and Charles Luke to the Menands Board of Education. Raman will begin his term on July 1, with the term expiring on June 30, 2027. Luke will begin his term immediately, with the term expiring on June 30, 2023.
North Colonie
In the Board of Education (BOE) election, Mary Alber was selected for a five-year term and replaces the open seat of Paula D’Orazio.
Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk CSD
There were three positions on the RCS Board of Education up for election. Michael Deyo was elected with 553 votes, Edward Bedinotti was elected with 431 votes, and Jennifer Molino with 409 votes.
South Colonie CSD
Two candidates sought election to one open board of education seat to succeed Rose Gigliello.
- Jeremy Rundell, 551 votes;
- Rose Gigliello, 1192 votes
Rose Gigliello is set to begin her five-year term on July 1.
Two candidates sought election to one open board of education seat to succeed Michael Keane.
- Michael Keane, 1159 votes;
- Nicole Castelle, 588 votes
Mike Keane is set to begin his five-year term on July 1.
Voorheesville CSD
Argi O’Leary (754 votes) and Robyn Willoughby (743 votes) were voted to serve four-year terms on the Board of Education.
Watervliet CSD
Sheri Senecal was re-elected to her fourth term on the school board with 144 votes. Brian White was elected to his first term with 153 votes. Because Mr. White received the higher number of votes, he will serve a three-year term on the Board, beginning July 1. Mrs. Senecal will serve the two years that remain on a term that opened due to the resignation of a board member.
Columbia County
Chatham CSD
Board of Education Candidates:
- Muriel Faxon: 366 votes 3-year term running July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2025
- Fred Hutchinson: 333 votes 3-year term running July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2025 and will start May 18, 2022 to fill the unexpired term left vacant by the resignation of Craig Simmons.
- Beth Hover: 322 votes 2-year term running July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2024
- Marianne Pierro: 288 votes 1-year term running May 18, 2022 – June 30, 2023 to fill the unexpired term left vacant by the resignation of Destiny Hallenbeck.
Germantown CSD
Residents elected Lester Olsson and Andrea Foley to the Board of Education. Candidate vote counts are below, in the order they appeared on the ballot:
- Andrea Foley 210
- Lester Olsson 271
- Lynn Polidoro 203
Ichabod Crane CSD
Residents elected Matthew Nelson, Meghan Lafferty-Brown, and Elizabeth Phillips to the Board of Education. Candidate vote counts are below, in the order they appeared on the ballot:
- Bill Schneider 611
- Pat Schuler 564
- Matthew Nelson 935
- Jim Antalek 377
- Meghan Lafferty-Brown 698
- Elizabeth Phillips 899
- Thomas Driscoll 581
New Lebanon CSD
The community elected John Kalisz, Charleen Kane, and Robert Long for a 3-year New Lebanon Board of Education term.
Fulton County
Broadalbin-Perth CSD
Residents voted to fill two seats on the Broadalbin-Perth Board of Education. Allison Goodspeed (356 votes) and Emily Behnke (231 votes) were both elected to serve five-year terms that begin July 1, 2022. Samantha Gallup (216 votes), Vincent Arcuri (190 votes), Jacob Dutcher (134 votes), and Lori Harlan (64 votes) were also candidates for the board.
Fort Plain CSD
Voters elected Kaitlyn Webb (93 votes) and Benjamin Trumbull (30 write-in votes) to the Board of Education for three-year terms running from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.
Johnstown CSD
Voters elected William J. Stock (199 votes) and Marjorie Kline (187 votes) as write-in candidates to serve three-year terms as Board of Education members, filling expiring terms currently held by Joseph LoDestro and Patrick Oare.
Another seat formerly held by Christopher Tallon will also expire this year, but will not be renewed as part of the District’s plan to reduce the overall size of the board from nine members to seven — an initiative that was approved by voters in 2021. New York State’s Department of Education approved the District’s plan to implement the change in board size over a two-year span, which calls for the District to have an eight-person board for the 2022-23 school year and have a seven-person structure in place for the 2023-24 school year.
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville
Dean Handy – 183
Neil Clark – 172
Sarah Reese – 75
Susanne Sammons – 212
Gretchen Pratt – 61
Wheelerville CSD
Three seats were open for the BOE. Jamie LaPort will be a returning member to serve another three years. We want to welcome Jennifer Abel and Amanda Meredith, as they will serve as new board members for three-year terms.
Greene County
Cairo-Durham CSD
In the Board of Education election, incumbent Todd Hilgendorff was re-elected to a three-year term ending in June 2025. Also elected to three-year terms are James H. McManus III and Cheryl Moore. See below for the full election results:
- Todd Hilgendorff – 314
- James H. McManus III – 216
- Cheryl Moore – 212
- Dermot Gavin – 202
- Dale Handel – 189
- Tonya Warner Frickey – 184
Catskill CSD
Patricia Dushane: 477 – three-year term running July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2025
Lenora I. Freese: 314 – three-year term running July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2025
Mary DeSimone: 284 – three-year term running July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2025
Joseph Izzo: 265
Henry Haye: 223
Allan A. Couser: 194
Charles Benninger Jr: 126
Coxsackie-Athens CSD
Nicole Canning, Michael Donahue and Shelly West were elected to 3-year terms for the board of education. Tallies for the school board’s three open seats were:
Shelly West:
385
J.D. Fielding:
224
Nicole Canning:
524
Maureen Hanse:
370
Michael J. Donahue:
490
Edward A. Greenaway:
63
John E. Greenaway:
26
Samuel T. Anderson:
138
Tiffany Russo:
169
Jessica Vermilyea:
227
The three candidates with the highest votes will serve 3-year terms beginning in July.
Greenville CSD
Board Candidates (2 seats available; 2 BOE Candidates)
David Finch – 800
Elaine Dykeman- 60
Kevin R. Bucci- 442
S. Jay Goodman- 778
Dr. Glenn Yelich- 38
James A. Bucci III- 476
Greenwich CSD
5 Year Seat
- Amy Wise Foster 539
- Erin Boivin 358
- Write-In Votes 6
2 Year Seat
- Liv Thygesen 291
- Thomas Powers 625
- Write-In Votes 4
1 Year Seat
- Colleen Burgess 347
- Heather Mattison 554
- Write-In Votes 5
Hunter-Tannersville CSD
BOE Seat (Five-year Term)
Andrea Benjamin-Legg 169-yes 12-Blanks Three-Write-Ins
Hamilton County
Long Lake CSD
- Michael Farrell: Re-elected
- Tara Murphy: Elected
Montgomery County
Amsterdam CSD
Three members were elected to new terms on the GASD Board of Education by the following votes:
- JoMarie DiTata (344)
- Lara Kulpa (300)
- Wendy Swezey (263)
Canajoharie CSD
Two people were elected to the district’s board of education. Keith Baker and Heidi Meka will be on the board.
The voting breakdown was as follows:
For the person to fill the remainder of a five-year term running from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2024, the breakdown was as follows:
- Keith Baker – Incumbent – 221
- Stefanie Ackerknecht – 63
For the full five year term running July 1, 2022-June 30, 2027, the vote was as follows:
- Heidi Meka – Incumbent – 156
- Christopher Fatta – 71
- Kirsten Tompson – 56
Fonda-Fultonville CSD
Two incumbents were re-elected to the Board of Education: Matt Sullivan with 220 votes and Bonnie Couture with 213 votes.
Rensselaer County
Averill Park CSD
Residents elected Adam Stewart, Meghan McGarry, and Samantha Hicks to the Board of Education. Candidate vote counts are below, in the order they appeared on the ballot.
- Nicole Gendron 856
- Adam Stewart 1,737
- Jenaliegh Schroeder 483
- Meghan McGarry 1,723
- Darryl Borton 722
- Samantha Hicks 1,604
- Walter Spallane, Jr. 811
- Ronald Gibson 551
Berlin CSD
Four candidates sought election to three open board of education seats.
- Jeffrey Paine: 148 votes
- Sherry Bowman-Kluck: 226 votes
- Kimberly Collen: 217 votes
- Andrea Beckwith: 245 votes
Brunswick CSD
School board members reelected:
Valerie Lee – 317
Leah Wertz – 294
Jack Roddy – 261
East Greenbush CSD
All three candidates on the ballot have been elected to three-year terms.
- Jennifer O’Brien: 968
- Michele Skumurski: 961
- Emily Steinbach: 901
- Write-In: 28
Lansingburgh CSD
Residents elected Talia Pallozzi, Jessica Vartigian, and Thomas Zakrzewski to three seats on the Board of Education. Talia Pallozzi and Jessica Vartigian were the two candidates with the highest number of votes and were each elected for a full 5-year term (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2027). Thomas Zakrzewski was the candidate with the third-highest number of votes and was elected to fill a currently vacant seat. Mr. Zakrzewski’s term will be for 2 years (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2024) remaining in the term of the seat vacated by Robert Morris. Vote counts and candidate names are below in the order they appeared on the ballot:
- Jessica Vartigian: 307
- Catherine Curtis: 284
- Jami Briggs: 220
- Tina Rysedorph: 191
- Thomas Zakrzewski: 296
- Talia Pallozzi: 372
Schodack CSD
Residents elected Sherri Gibson, Angela Beber, Daniel Grandinetti, Shelley Palmer and Ashley Palmer to five seats on the Board of Education. Three of these seats were due to board member term expirations and two were vacant seats due to member resignations. Sherri Gibson, Angela Beber and Daniel Grandinetti were the candidates with the highest number of votes, respectively, and all were elected to a full a 3-year term (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2025). Shelley Palmer and Ashley Palmer were the candidates with the fourth and fifth highest number of votes, respectively, and were elected to fill the two vacant seats on the board. Each will serve an approximately 1-year term (May 18, 2022-June 30, 2023), which is the time remaining in the terms of the vacated seats. Vote counts and candidate names are below in the order they appeared on the ballot:
- Angela Beber: 374
- Daniel Grandinetti: 370
- Shelley Palmer: 369
- Sherri Gibson:382
- Ashley Palmer: 336
Troy CSD
Three candidates were elected to the Board of Education for three-year terms effective July 1, 2022:
- Ann Apicella (491)
- Ebony Pompey-Conway (491)
- Anne Wager-Rounds (526)
Saratoga County
Ballston Spa CSD
The Board of Education candidates: (Two seats – three-year terms)
- Holly Barker-Flynn received 1363 votes
- Law Ryan received 897 votes
- Christopher Zeppieri received 621 votes
- Jason Gurtler received 583 votes
- Brody Savoie received 542 votes
Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake CSD
Residents elected incumbent Jennifer Longtin to her fourth term and David Mitchell to his first term on the board of education. They received the two highest votes with Longtin receiving 1,569 votes and Mitchell receiving 1,528 votes. The other candidates running received the following number of votes Michele Draves, 202; Emily Walsh, 565; David Barclay, 476; Ben Riehlman, 521; Tom Bird, 407 and Melissa Barone, 526.
Corinth CSD
Five-year seats
- Kelly Gilbert – 187
- Danielle Freebern 199
One-year seat
- Matthew Richardson 200
Galway CSD
David Page received 267 votes and was re-elected.
Schuylerville CSD
Voters elected Michael Bodnar to the Board of Education. Bodnar, who ran unopposed, received 424 votes. His five-year term will begin on July 1, 2022.
Shenendehowa CSD
- Deanna Stephenson – 2,845 – elected to 3-year term
- Tom Templeton – 2,479 – elected to 3-year term
- Petra Holden – 1,904 – elected to 3-year term
- Joseph Weber – 1,431
- Jason Little – 1,389
- Amanda Siska – 1,368
- Jennyfer Gleason – 1,333
South Glens Falls CSD
Three of the four candidates for the board of education were elected.
- John P. Leary, MD
- Heidi Brennan
- Thomas Kurtz
All terms will begin July 1, 2022.
Stillwater CSD
Residents elected William Callanan (359 votes), Amanda Cocozzo (329 votes), and Robert McCoy (249 votes) to the Board of Education for three-year terms to run from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.
Schenectady County
Niskayuna CSD
There were four candidates for three seats on the Board of Education up for election this year, with the seats going to Cococcia, Tomisman, and Tully as the top three vote-getters. The three-year terms that they were elected to on Tuesday will begin on July 1 this year.
Here are the vote totals:
- Judith Tomisman – 1,309
- Elisabeth Cococcia – 1,398
- Kimberly Tully – 1,227
- Joseph Drescher – 1,044
Duanesburg CSD
Two Board of Education members were elected:
- Sarah Gwiazdowski (498 votes)
- Avis Sanchez (442 votes)
Mohonasen CSD
There were three candidates for two seats on the Board of Education up for election this year, with the seats going to McFarland and Laudano as the two top vote-getters. Here are the vote totals:
- Chad McFarland – 794
- Melissa Laudano – 631
- Jason Bustelos – 394
Schalmont CSD
Board of Education Election:
- Jean Hanson – 364 (Elected)
- Miranda Eldridge – 328 (Elected)
- Patricia Dowse – 304 (Elected)
- Kyrish Iyer – 251
- Phillip Contompasis – 250
- Heidi Schilling – 198
- William Wilday – 195
Schenectady CSD
Cathy Lewis and Vivian Parsons were elected to the board of education.
- Cathy Lewis 925
- Vivian Parsons 748
- Kristen Holler 614
- Emily Willey-Aulet 558
Schoharie County
Cobleskill-Richmondville CSD
Board of Education: Black (652 votes) was re-elected to the Board. Gagnon (608 votes) will begin serving a three-year term on July 1. The other candidates were Jessica Lawton (307), Victor Taylor (263), and Monique Thomas (79).
Middleburgh CSD
Voters elected Vicki Hoerz (244 votes) and Debra Bechtold (228 votes) to serve three-year terms on the Board of Education.
Schoharie CSD
Board Candidates Elected for 3-Year Term:
- 1. Terry Burton – 220 Votes
- 2. Daniel Guasp – 192 Votes
- 3. Tara Barton – 220 Votes
Sharon Springs CSD
- Brandi Kerber: 83
- Kelly Button: 48
There were also 5 write-in votes spread out over three names.
Warren County
Glens Falls CSD
Board of Education candidates Matthew Levin, with 518 votes, and Jason Rivers, with 461 votes, were elected to serve terms that begin on July 1, 2022, and last five years (through June 30, 2027). Candidate Randy Rath, with 444 votes, will serve a term beginning on May 18, 2022, and lasting through June 30, 2024. As the third-highest vote-getter, Mr. Rath will serve the remainder of the term held by David Dawkins, who recently resigned the position. Candidate Matthew Webster received 374 votes.
Hadley-Luzerne CSD
- Gregory Novotarski- 172
- Bruce Weiss- 181
Lake George Central School
Donna Prime, Mario Fasulo, and Maryanne MacKenzie were elected to the Board of Education of the Lake George Central School District for the term of July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2025.
- Gregg Sawdy – 172
- Lisa Doster – 306
- Donna Prime – 685
- Mario Fasulo – 665
- Christopher Picard – 313
- Linda Clark – 279
- Maryanne MacKenzie – 654
- Write-In – 2
Queensbury UFSD
Voters elected the following candidates to fill three open seats on the Queensbury Board of Education:
- Daniel J. Mannix- 658 votes
- Term through June 30, 2027
- Bradley Goertzen- 603 votes
- Term through June 30, 2027
- Beecher Baker- 583 votes
- Term through June 30, 2023
Washington County
Cambridge CSD
In the Board of Education election, incumbent Jessica Ziehm (455 votes) was re-elected; she ran unopposed.
Fort Edward CSD
The residents of Fort Edward have voted to elect the following candidates to the Board of Education.
- Ella Collins to a five-year seat.
- Taylor Boucher to a five-year seat
- Tim Clark for the remainder of Anita Tripp’s seat with the term ending in 2024
Granville CSD
Board of Education Seats (Three)
- 313 Connor Hoagland
- 242 Shirley Kunen
- 238 Emily Jenkins
- 202 Molly Biggs Celani
- 189 Nicole Austin
- 14 Heather Leamna
- 5 Ryan Pedone
- 2 Jacob Jones
- 1 Beverly Tatko
- 1 Julie Appler
- 1 Philip Berke
- 1 Dee Scarlotta
Hartford CSD
Phil Jessen – 175
Hudson Falls CSD
Board seats:
- Vincent Canini – 201 votes
- Benjamin Bishop – 162 votes
- Michael Fitzgerald – Unopposed – 303 votes
Salem CSD
Write in only:
- Peter Thomas -95
- Andrea Harrington -73
Mr. Thomas did accept the position.