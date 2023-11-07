TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The race for Rensselaer County Sheriff has come to an end. Republican candidate Kyle Bourgault defeated Brian Owens with 52.15% of the votes.

Bourgault spoke with NEWS10 before election night and stated that his number one priority is the opioid epidemic. “The epidemic is not only here in this county but all over the state.”

Additionally, Rensselaer County Jail works directly with the federal government to help enforce immigration laws. Outgoing Sheriff Patrick Russo fought hard for that partnership. Bourgault says he feels it is a perfect fit. “It’s commonsense law enforcement. You can equate it to somebody having a warrant out of a different jurisdiction in the state and then calling that jurisdiction as they’re being released from the jail to see if they want them.”