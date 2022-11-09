ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Karen Heggen defeated democrat Michael Phillips with 57% of the vote in Tuesday’s election for Saratoga County District Attorney, according to numbers posted by the Saratoga County Board of Elections just before midnight. Heggen has worked in the district attorney’s office since 1993.

In an interview three weeks ago, Heggen told NEWS10 she wants to continue the good work her office has done over the past four years. “Saratoga County has one of the lowest crime rates in the state of New York, we by far have the lowest crime rate in the Capital District,” said Heggen. She added, “I do that in coordination with the great leadership of law enforcement, from our county sheriff.”

Phillips made homelessness one of the key talking points of his campaign. When asked how he might solve the problem, Phillips touched on mental health, saying, “there are tremendous resources in law enforcement; there are creative people there.”

Heggen received a total of 56,723 votes, compared to 42,674 for Phillips, according to Tuesday night’s data. Every election district in the county was factored into those numbers.