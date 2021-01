WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitol Police are stepping up security at Washington-area transportation hubs and taking other steps to bolster travel security for lawmakers as Congress continues to react to this month's deadly assault on the Capitol.

In an email obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the House's chief law enforcement officer said Capitol Police will be stationed at area airports and Washington's Union Station on busy travel days. Timothy P. Blodgett, the acting sergeant at arms, wrote that the agency was setting up an online portal for lawmakers' offices to use to notify them of their travel plans, and urged legislators to report threats and suspicious activity directed at themselves, aides and family.