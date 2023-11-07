SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the race for Saratoga Springs Mayor, Republican John Safford is declaring victory over incumbent Ron Kim. Safford told NEWS10 that homelessness is an issue he wishes to address and that he has the experience and the contacts to unify the city.

“The hope is that the homeless task force can kind of put everything together,” said Safford. Right now, he says different people are doing different things, but he adds, “I know all these people so I think I’m in a better position to put it all together and make it work.”

Safford took the time on Tuesday night to thank the voters and people of Saratoga Springs. “We are so thankful for everything that has transpired in this election. It is a new day for Saratoga Springs, and we will make a difference.”