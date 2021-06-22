‘I fought a good fight’: Rev. Valerie Faust falls short in Albany democratic mayoral primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS1O) — Reverend Valerie Faust fought her campaign as a challenger to current Albany mayor, Kathy Sheehan. Faust says it was a good fight, and she has a lot to be grateful for.

Faust was hoping to be selected as the second female to run Albany City Hall. It was not her first time running for mayor in Albany. She previously ran as a write in candidate in 2009 and 2013.

Her priorities were public safety, how the COVID-19 relief money should be spent, and investigating the summer protests in Albany. She is a local activist, former school teacher and current pastor at Living Word Tabernacle.

Faust says funding her own campaigning and going door-to-door during a pandemic had it’s challenges. However, she feels very blessed to have the love and support of her family and those who voted for her.

Faust says it made all the difference.

“My watch party event was called an ‘attitude for gratitude.’ That was the name I chose because win or lose I’m grateful that people came along my journey. I did what I believed in, and I persevered through some of the hardest things life could throw at you. I kept focus, and I’m still standing,” said Faust.

Faust says she does not plan to run again for mayor, but she will continue to advocate for the city and will help to make changes.