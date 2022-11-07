ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Election Day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, November 8. There are several races in New York’s Capital Region, as well as notable races in Vermont and Massachusetts.
According to the New York State Board of Elections website, as of November 1, 2022, there are 13,129,900 people registered to vote statewide. This includes both active and inactive voters. Inactive voters can still vote in elections, but they are not included in the poll book due to lack of voting or election mail being undeliverable, among other reasons.
NEWS10 took a look at voter registration in the Capital Region according to the New York State Board of Elections website, including how many people are registered in each county and what party they are registered under. We then compared this with Census data on how many voter-age people live in each county.
Albany County
- Total registered voters: 216,535
- Party affiliation
- Democrat: 108,374
- Republican: 38,536
- Conservative: 3,773
- Working Families: 1,016
- Other: 9,178
- Not affiliated: 55,658
- Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 256,642
- Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 40,107
Rensselaer County
- Total registered voters: 109,333
- Party affiliation
- Democrat: 35,144
- Republican: 26,603
- Conservative: 4,659
- Working Families: 2,108
- Other: 6,879
- Not affiliated: 33,940
- Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 129,467
- Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 20,134
Schenectady County
- Total registered voters: 106,143
- Party affiliation
- Democrat: 42,657
- Republican: 24,598
- Conservative: 3,405
- Working Families: 853
- Other: 4,762
- Not affiliated: 29,868
- Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 123,942
- Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 17,799
Saratoga County
- Total registered voters: 182,106
- Party affiliation
- Democrat: 54,073
- Republican: 65,414
- Conservative: 3,116
- Working Families: 600
- Other: 9,143
- Not affiliated: 49,760
- Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 191,549
- Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 9,443
Warren County
- Total registered voters: 49,191
- Party affiliation
- Democrat: 13,433
- Republican: 20,285
- Conservative: 808
- Working Families: 152
- Other: 2,757
- Not affiliated: 11,756
- Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 53,938
- Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 4,747
Washington County
- Total registered voters: 39,576
- Party affiliation
- Democrat: 9,905
- Republican: 16,300
- Conservative: 761
- Working Families: 175
- Other: 2,252
- Not affiliated: 10,183
- Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 49,740
- Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 10,164
Fulton County
- Total registered voters: 35,303
- Party affiliation
- Democrat: 7,787
- Republican: 16,996
- Conservative: 703
- Working Families: 162
- Other: 1,749
- Not affiliated: 7,906
- Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 42,440
- Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 7,137
Montgomery County
- Total registered voters: 30,860
- Party affiliation
- Democrat: 9,352
- Republican: 10,924
- Conservative: 821
- Working Families: 133
- Other: 1,642
- Not affiliated: 7,988
- Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 38,061
- Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 7,201
Schoharie County
- Total registered voters: 21,763
- Party affiliation
- Democrat: 5,456
- Republican: 8,600
- Conservative: 605
- Working Families: 114
- Other: 1,348
- Not affiliated: 5,640
- Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 24,607
- Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 2,844
Greene County
- Total registered voters: 34,929
- Party affiliation
- Democrat: 9,664
- Republican: 13,078
- Conservative: 849
- Working Families: 143
- Other: 1,927
- Not affiliated: 9,268
- Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 40,788
- Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 5,859
Columbia County
- Total registered voters: 49,619
- Party affiliation
- Democrat: 19,852
- Republican: 13,057
- Conservative: 1,108
- Working Families: 286
- Other: 2,499
- Not affiliated: 12,817
- Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 51,708
- Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 2,089