ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Election Day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, November 8. There are several races in New York’s Capital Region, as well as notable races in Vermont and Massachusetts.

According to the New York State Board of Elections website, as of November 1, 2022, there are 13,129,900 people registered to vote statewide. This includes both active and inactive voters. Inactive voters can still vote in elections, but they are not included in the poll book due to lack of voting or election mail being undeliverable, among other reasons.

NEWS10 took a look at voter registration in the Capital Region according to the New York State Board of Elections website, including how many people are registered in each county and what party they are registered under. We then compared this with Census data on how many voter-age people live in each county.

Albany County

Total registered voters: 216,535

Party affiliation Democrat: 108,374 Republican: 38,536 Conservative: 3,773 Working Families: 1,016 Other: 9,178 Not affiliated: 55,658

Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 256,642

Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 40,107

Rensselaer County

Total registered voters: 109,333

Party affiliation Democrat: 35,144 Republican: 26,603 Conservative: 4,659 Working Families: 2,108 Other: 6,879 Not affiliated: 33,940

Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 129,467

Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 20,134

Schenectady County

Total registered voters: 106,143

Party affiliation Democrat: 42,657 Republican: 24,598 Conservative: 3,405 Working Families: 853 Other: 4,762 Not affiliated: 29,868

Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 123,942

Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 17,799

Saratoga County

Total registered voters: 182,106

Party affiliation Democrat: 54,073 Republican: 65,414 Conservative: 3,116 Working Families: 600 Other: 9,143 Not affiliated: 49,760

Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 191,549

Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 9,443

Warren County

Total registered voters: 49,191

Party affiliation Democrat: 13,433 Republican: 20,285 Conservative: 808 Working Families: 152 Other: 2,757 Not affiliated: 11,756

Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 53,938

Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 4,747

Washington County

Total registered voters: 39,576

Party affiliation Democrat: 9,905 Republican: 16,300 Conservative: 761 Working Families: 175 Other: 2,252 Not affiliated: 10,183

Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 49,740

Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 10,164

Fulton County

Total registered voters: 35,303

Party affiliation Democrat: 7,787 Republican: 16,996 Conservative: 703 Working Families: 162 Other: 1,749 Not affiliated: 7,906

Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 42,440

Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 7,137

Montgomery County

Total registered voters: 30,860

Party affiliation Democrat: 9,352 Republican: 10,924 Conservative: 821 Working Families: 133 Other: 1,642 Not affiliated: 7,988

Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 38,061

Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 7,201

Schoharie County

Total registered voters: 21,763

Party affiliation Democrat: 5,456 Republican: 8,600 Conservative: 605 Working Families: 114 Other: 1,348 Not affiliated: 5,640

Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 24,607

Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 2,844

Greene County

Total registered voters: 34,929

Party affiliation Democrat: 9,664 Republican: 13,078 Conservative: 849 Working Families: 143 Other: 1,927 Not affiliated: 9,268

Population 18 years and over (as of July 1, 2021): 40,788

Voter-age people not registered to vote (estimate): 5,859

Columbia County