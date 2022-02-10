ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican gubernatorial candidate for New York Rob Astorino met 18 News outside Elmira City Hall to speak about issues pertinent to the region on February 10. These included the rising crime rate, the potential for more jobs and industry, and the possibility of bringing fracking to New York state.

Astorino wants to make a sea of change in Albany, most notably with regards to crime. With incidents rising nationally and across New York, he sees Cuomo and Hochul’s soft on crime policies as failures. Closing prisons, giving leniency to parolees, and zero cash bail are just some of the things Astorino wants to see taken off the table.

On the economic front, Astorino wants to bring high-tech manufacturing such as microchips to the state, as well as open up the possibility of fracking. Governor Cuomo banned fracking in New York in 2015, citing concerns about air and water pollution. According to Astorino, with advances in technology and the right regulations in place, fracking can be a safe and good thing for New Yorkers.

As for his thoughts on Gov. Kathy Hochul, Astorino “Would give her an F” for a job performance grade. He believes that Hochul’s track record has been very negative, and thinks it would take quite a bit of effort to undo everything that she and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo have done over the years. “We’ve gotta get back to our basics,” Astorino said. Additionally, he strongly disagrees with the continued mask mandate for schools. “Having kids in a mask, when there is no scientific reason to do so… is insane.”

Astorino served two terms as Westchester County Executive and now trains his sights on higher office for the second time. He ran against Andrew Cuomo in 2014, garnering over 40 percent of the state’s voters. Now with Kathy Hochul as the incumbent, he hopes to bring change to Albany and reinvigorate parts of the state that he feels are being neglected both politically and economically.

Other candidates for Governor from the Republican field include Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew Giuliani, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli, and Derrick Gibson.