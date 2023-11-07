SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Democrat candidate Gary McCarthy has announced his victory in the race for Schenectady County Mayor. McCarthy was running for his fourth term against Republican candidate Matt Nelligan and Ed Varno, who was running on the Working Families party line.

McCarthy has been at the center of the downtown revival and says that remains a focal point. On Tuesday night, he took the time to credit the local community for rebuilding the downtown and investing in the neighborhoods. “We are creating real value in the City of Schenectady, and that doesn’t happen by accident. It is a broad-based coalition of people producing real results.”

McCarthy says he is also concerned about issues like distressed properties and speeding. “Speeding produces an adverse environment, and unfortunately, you get accidents and other events that could be avoided with people just being compliant with vehicle and traffic laws.”