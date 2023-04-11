TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Troy Police Chief Brian Owens has launched his campaign for Rensselaer County sheriff. Owens worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years after serving in the military for 14 years.

He said his experience taught him how to work with people who may not have the same views on every issue, which he believes would serve him well if he is elected.

“I will work with and accept support from anyone who shares the goals of a professional and independent sheriff’s office, respect for the rule of law, protection of individual rights, and treatment of others with dignity and respect,” Owens said.

The current sheriff, Patrick Russo, has been in office since 2016.