EXCLUSIVE: Democrat Anthony Brindisi talks about close 22nd Congressional race

(WSYR-TV) — With just 12 votes separating him from Republican challenger Claudia Tenney, Democrat incumbent Anthony Brindisi says his campaign’s main focus is making sure every vote is counted.

“It’s important for voters to have their voices heard,” said Brindisi. “This is a race where the margin is too small and the stakes are too high. So we need to get this right.”

Brindisi says he’s feeling optimistic and hopeful that he’ll come out on top. He says he hopes to “be able to continue to work with both parties and stand up for the people of this community.”

Justice Scott J. DelConte in the Fifth Judicial District in Oswego County Supreme Court has been overseeing the court proceedings for the election. Both campaigns are now awaiting his decision.