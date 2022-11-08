GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik has declared victory in the race for New York’s 21st congressional district. Democrat Matt Castelli has conceded the race.

I am extremely honored and humbled to once again earn the overwhelming trust and support of Upstate New York and North Country families. I’m humbled to earn a historic re-election.

Families across Upstate New York and the North Country know my record of real results for our small businesses, family farms, seniors, and veterans. They know that I will fight back against the failed one-party Far Left Democrat rule in Washington and Albany that has created crisis after crisis.

From leading the charge to end skyrocketing inflation, to introducing solutions to lower the price of gas and heating bills, to writing legislation to end dangerous and failed ‘Bail Reform’, I have never backed down from fighting for our community.

Thank you to all of our families across New York’s 21st Congressional District for your continued support. I’m proud to earn this historic victory with the overwhelming support of Republicans, Independents, Conservatives, and Democrats across Upstate New York.

I look forward to continuing work on your behalf to deliver real results for our hardworking families, small businesses, family farms, seniors, and veterans.

The last time Upstate New York Republicans had a seat at the senior leadership table in the House Majority was Jack Kemp who served as House Republican Conference Chair. I’m honored to make history and I will never apologize for giving this district a voice at the absolute highest levels.

Elise Stefanik