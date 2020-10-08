Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, voting information for Schuyler County

(WETM) – Your Local Election Headquarters is working to make sure every voter has what they need when they fill out their ballot this Election Day.

Below you’ll find information for Schuyler County on how to register to vote, where to vote, and who the candidates are.

Registering to Vote in Schuyler County

You can register in person at your county board of elections or at any New York State Agency-Based voter registration center.

You may also submit your voter application form at the Department of Motor Vehicles, either in person or on their website if you already have DMV-issued identification.

You can request a New York State Voter Registration form by mail by entering your name directly into our mailing list database.

You can call our 1-800-FOR-VOTE hotline to request a voter application.

Early voting in Schuyler County

Schuyler County voters who wish to vote early in-person can do so starting on Oct. 24 at the County Courthouse at 103 9th Street in Watkins Glen.

Early in-person voting can be done during the following times:

Saturday October 24, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sunday October 25, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Monday October 26, 2020 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Tuesday October 27, 2020 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Wednesday October 28, 2020 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday October 29, 2020 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Friday October 30, 2020 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Saturday October 31, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sunday November 1, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

All registered voters can vote in-person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day November 3, 2020.

The last day to apply online, by email, fax or to postmark an application or letter of application by mail for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2, the day before the general election.

For more information on early voting in Schuyler County, visit our early voting page.

Schuyler County polling sites

Not sure where your polling site is located or want to see what your ballot will look like? Check the Schuyler County Board of Elections website.

Town of Catharine

Catharine 1 Town Hall (Catharine) 5182 Park Rd, Odessa, NY 14869 594‐2273

Town of Cayuta

Cayuta 1 Town Hall (Cayuta) 6360 State Route 224, Cayuta, NY 14824 594‐2507

Town of Dix

Dix 1 & 2 Community Center 155 S. Clute Park Dr, Watkins Glen, NY 14891 535‐2736

Dix 3 Fire House (Beaver Dams) 1165 County Road 19, Beaver Dams, NY 14812 962‐0647

Town of Hector

Hector 1 Fire House (Valois‐Logan‐Hector) 5736 State Route 414, Hector, NY 14841 546‐8269

Hector 2 Searsburg Grange Hall 6126 Burr Rd, Trumansburg, NY 14886 532‐4213

Hector 3 & 6 Fire House (Burdett) 4124 Lake Ave, Burdett, NY 14818 546‐2266

Hector 4 Fire House (Mecklenburg) 4495 County Road 6, Mecklenburg, NY 14863 387‐5644

Hector 5 Town Hall (Reynoldsville) 5097 State Route 227, Burdett, NY 14818 546‐5286

Town of Montour

Montour 1, 2 & 3 Fire House (Montour) 111 Lee St, Motour Falls, NY 14865 535‐7265

Town of Orange

Orange 1 Town Hall (Monterey) 899 Hornby Rd, Beaver Dams, NY 14812 962‐2978

Town of Reading

Reading 1 & 2 Town Hall (Reading) 3914 County Road 28, Reading, NY 14876 535‐7459

Town of Tyrone

Tyrone 1 & 2 Fire House (Tyrone) 3600 State Route 226, Tyrone, NY 14887 292‐3318

Schuyler County Sample Ballot

*Town/Village ballots may vary

President and Vice President of the United States – (Vote for one)

Democratic – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris

Republican – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence

Conservative – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence

Working Families – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris

Green – Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker

Libertarian – Jo Jergensen & Jeremy Cohen

Independence – Brock Peirce & Karla Ballard

State Supreme Court Justice 6th Judicial District – (Vote for Two)

Democratic – Elizabeth A. Gerry

Republican – Brian D. Burns

Independence – Elizabeth A. Gerry

Representative in Congress 23rd District – (Vote for one)

Democratic – Tracy Mitrano

Republican – Tom Reed

Conservative – Tom Reed

Working Families – Tracy Mitrano

Libertarian – Andrew M. Kolstee

Independence – Tom Reed

State Senator 58th District – (Vote for one)

Democratic – Leslie Danks Burke

Republican – Thomas F. O’Mara

Conservative – Thomas F. O’Mara

Working Families – Leslie Danks Burke

Independence – Thomas F. O’Mara

SAM – Leslie Danks Burke

Member of Assembly 132nd District – (Vote for one)

Republican – Philip A. Palmesano

Conservative – Philip A. Palmesano

Independence – Philip A. Palmesano

Schuyler County

Coroner – 4 years (Vote for two)

Republican – Kathleen F. McCauley

Constitutionalist – Katherine L. Conroy

Orange

Council Member – 2 year term (Vote for one)

Republican – Heather Waters

Integrity For Orange – Richard M. Hendrick

Council Member – 3 year unexpiring term

Republican – Maryann J. Friebis

Community Vision – Jocelyn Harrison

Integrity For Orange – Maryann J. Friebis

More voter information and state-wide deadlines can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website.