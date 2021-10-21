Colonie Town Supervisor candidates hold forum

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The two candidates vying for Colonie Town Supervisor squared off Thursday night and took questions ahead of the November election.
Republican and former judge Peter Crummey is facing off against democrat Kelly Mateja. The candidates discussed issues facing the town, including infrastructure, sale of marijuana in the town, and public safety.
Whoever is elected on November 2 will replace current supervisor Paula Mahan, who is not seeking re-election.
