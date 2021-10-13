Calls to expand Albany Community Police Review Board

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Activists gathered in Albany on Wednesday to call for the passage of a proposal that would increase community oversight of the Albany Police Department.

Proposal 7 will be on the ballot this November, and it would give the Albany Community Police Review Board the ability to launch independent investigations into complaints filed against police officers.

The measure was previously approved by the city’s common council and Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“We want to have accountability in this process. We want true justice. We want the people that don’t have a voice right now to have a say,” Albany Community Police Review Board Chairwoman Nairobi Vives said. “We want for there to be a check on otherwise unchecked police power, and Proposal 7 is the way for that to happen.”

This year’s election is being held on Tuesday, November 2.