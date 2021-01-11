Battle for the 22nd Congressional District back in court Monday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The candidates and their legal teams in the 22nd District race will be back in court on Monday.

Last week, testimony continued about the more than 2,200 Oneida County voter applications that were submitted to the DMV on time, but were not processed by Election Day.

During a review of contested ballots, it was found that those applications were handed in by the deadline by the DMV, but the county board never processed them on time.

On Monday, parties are expected to go over all of the disputed ballots that have been determined valid so far to see if they have any more objections. On Tuesday, there is expected to be a machine tabulation of those remaining ballots and on Wednesday, the county boards of elections would have to report the updated count to the judge.