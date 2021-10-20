Albany mayoral candidates meet to discuss issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candidates for Albany mayor discussed the issues facing the city and how they would confront them.
Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Republican candidate Alicia Purdy and Independent candidate Greg Aidala spoke in a virtual public forum Wednesday.
They discussed the recent increase in gun violence, transparency between the police and the public, and tax reform without cutting city services.
