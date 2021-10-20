Albany mayoral candidates meet to discuss issues

Independent Greg Aidala, Republican Alicia Purdy, and Democrat Mayor Kathy Sheehan are running for the office of the Mayor of Albany in the November 2021 general election. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candidates for Albany mayor discussed the issues facing the city and how they would confront them.

Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Republican candidate Alicia Purdy and Independent candidate Greg Aidala spoke in a virtual public forum Wednesday.

They discussed the recent increase in gun violence, transparency between the police and the public, and tax reform without cutting city services.

