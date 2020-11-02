Albany County preps for 2020 Election Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The clock is ticking on the final countdown to Election Day, and Albany County is gearing up for thousands of voters.

The Albany County Board of Elections saw long lines of voters on Sunday for the last day of early voting in New York. They are now ready for the final push.

“We are looking around 80,000 voters for tomorrow, and that is certainly manageable. There shouldn’t be any problems at all with moving voter traffic throughout the poll sites,” said Democrat Albany Board of Election Commissioner Matthew Clyne.

Clyne says they have more than 100 polling sites compared to only six locations for early voting. He says, right when the doors open, during lunch time, and after work are expected to be peak voting times. However, he says, because of early voting, those lines are supposed to be drastically shorter.

“Voters shouldn’t be in line more than 10 to 15 minutes. They will be processed quickly, and they will be in and out in minutes,” said Clyne.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says, with large crowds of people coming out, they will have extra sets of eyes out on the streets.

“We want people to know they can go vote, feel safe and have the access to police if it’s necessary,” said Apple.

Sheriff Apple says he has not heard of any businesses boarding up their windows in preparations for any violence. However, he says they are ready if that changes. One problem Albany County could see on Election Day is electioneering.

“While going into the polls, we are asking you to keep your Biden or Trump stuff covered. You can not have any hats, buttons or things like that near the polls. We just want people to go in, vote, and move on,” said Apple.

Another way to ease the stress on Election Day is by eating your favorite comfort food. Big Nic’s Pizzeria in Colonie says they want to make your day a little easier.

“We are encouraging everyone to go out and vote. So we are going to do our part and try to help out as much as we can. We are going to offer $5 off any 12-cut pizza to help families out so they don’t have to cook after going out to vote,” said Owner Stephen Macerola.

The polls will be opening tomorrow from 6 a.m. from 9 p.m. NEWS10 ABC has a full list of polling sites throughout the Capital Region.

