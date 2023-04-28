TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three candidates have now tossed their hats in the ring for Troy City Council President. A Democratic primary is in the works, while Republican Brad Lewis is looking to make his political debut.

Troy City Council Majority Leader Sue Steele is running on the Democratic side. Her campaign will focus on increasing public safety, shoring up the city’s workforce, ensuring clean drinking water, facilitating open information exchange, and sensible economic development, she said.

“I am running for City Council President because Troy needs an experienced leader with the steel and temperament to ensure public safety,” said Councilmember Steele. “As the current City Council Majority Leader, I am proud of the progress we have made to fund the programs that keep us safe while supporting work to bring greater collaboration and understanding between the community and law enforcement—work I would continue in earnest as City Council President.”

Steele will be challenged in a primary election by councilmember Emily Menn. Her campaign will be centered around transparency, and improving water quality.

“It’s every elected official’s job to answer to the people we serve, and that is what guides me,” said Menn. “If we can do something better then we shouldn’t be afraid to ruffle feathers by calling attention to the problems and to work with others to find the best solutions. At the end of the day, the people of Troy are asking for improved quality of life, and I work for Troy. I’m going to get the job done.”

On the other hand, Brad Lewis is currently running solo on the Republican ticket. He has already been endorsed by departing Council President, Carmella Mantello. Mantello is mounting a campaign for Mayor amid Patrick Madden’s departure.

“I’m passionate about Troy and committed to doing everything I can to enable our city to thrive,” said Lewis. “I am available to our citizens and look forward to connecting with you on the important issues our city faces.”

Lewis added that his campaign will focus on proactive infrastructure investment and maintenance, including upgrading water and sewer infrastructure to protect citizens. “I believe in protecting our community, including our most vulnerable citizens,” he added.