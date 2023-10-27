ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The general election is set for Tuesday, November 7. There are several notable local races in New York’s Capital Region, as well as notable races in Massachusetts and two statewide ballot proposals.

Early voting in New York takes place from October 28 to November 5. If you want to vote by absentee ballot, you need to request it in person at your county board of elections by November 6. The ballot needs to be returned by November 7.

Where to vote by county

To find out where to go for early voting or for voting on election day, you can visit your county’s Board of Elections website. Here is the list of websites for the Capital Region counties:

Capital Region general election races

City of Troy Mayor

Carmella Mantello (Republican)

Nina Nichols (Democrat)

City of Saratoga Springs Mayor

Ron Kim (Incumbent, Democrat)

Chris Mathiesen (One Saratoga)

John Safford (Republican)

City of Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Public Safety

Timothy Coll (Republican)

Kristen Dart

James Montagnino (Incumbent, Democrat)

City of Schenectady Mayor

Gary McCarthy (Incumbent, Democrat)

Matthew Nelligan (Republican)

Edward Varno (Working Families)

City of Amsterdam Mayor

Mike Arbige (Republican)

Michael Cinquanti (Incumbent, Democrat)

City of Pittsfield Mayor

John Krol

Peter Marchetti

City of North Adams Mayor

Aprilyn Carsno

Jennifer Macksey (Incumbent)

Rensselaer County Sheriff

Kyle Bourgault (Democrat)

Brian Owens (Republican)

Town of East Greenbush Supervisor

Jack Conway (Incumbent, Democrat)

Edward Nestler, Jr. (Republican)

Town of Niskayuna Supervisor

Brian Backus (Republican)

Jamie Puccioni (Incumbent, Democrat)

Town of Malta Supervisor

Mark Hammond (Incumbent, Republican)

Cynthia Young (Democrat)

Town of Moreau Supervisor

Jesse Fish, Jr. (Democrat)

Theodore Kusnierz, Jr. (incumbent, Republican)

Town of Saratoga Supervisor

Ian Murray (Incumbent, Republican)

James Sullivan (Democrat)

Town of Wilton Supervisor

John Lant (Incumbent, Republican)

Toni Sturm (Democrat)

Town of Bolton Supervisor

Ron Conover (Incumbent, Republican)

Rich Larkin (Democrat)

Town of Chester Supervisor

Craig Leggett (Incumbent, Liberty)

John Maday (Republican)

Town of Hague Supervisor

Edna Frasier (Incumbent, Republican)

Joshua Patchett (Democrat)

Town of Johnsburg Supervisor

Kevin Bean (Republican)

Mark Smith (Incumbent, Johnsburg Forward)

Town of Mayfield Supervisor

Cynthia Fratianni (Democrat)

Brandon Lehr (Republican)

Town of Johnstown Supervisor

Randi Smith (Democrat)

Christina VanValkenburgh (Republican)

Town on Ancram Supervisor

Bonnie Hundt (Democrat)

James MacArthur (Republican)

Town of Chatham Supervisor

Donal Collins (Incumbent, Republican)

Christopher Spencer (Democrat)

Town of Stuyvesant Supervisor

Lee Jamison (Democrat)

Ron Knott (Incumbent, Republican)

Town of Athens Supervisor

George Greiner (Republican)

Michael Pirrone (Incumbent, Democrat)

Town of Cairo Supervisor

Timothy Hilgendorf (Democrat)

Jason Watts (Incumbent, Republican)

Town of Cobleskill Supervisor

Nicholas Elder (Democrat)

Werner Hampel (Incumbent, Republican)

Town of Conesville Supervisor

Bill Federice (Incumbent, Republican)

David Merwin (Democrat)

Town of Fulton Supervisor

Robert Crosby (Republican)

Philip Skowfoe (Incumbent, Democrat)

Town of Gilboa Supervisor

Alicia Terry (Incumbent, Gilboa United)

Timothy Vanglad (Republican)

Town of Richmondville

Jeffrey Haslun (Incumbent, Republican)

Martha Ketro Fisher (Democrat)

APAPI NY Columbia Supreme County District 3

Sherri Brooks-Morton (Democrat)

Daniel Lynch (Democrat)

Richard Rivera (Democrat)

Dana Salazar (Republican)

New York statewide ballot proposals

There are two statewide ballot proposal on all New York State ballots. The proposals are about small city school districts and sewage project debt. On the ballot, the proposals read:

“The proposed amendment to Article 8, section 4 of the Constitution removes the special constitutional debt limitation now placed on small city school districts, so they will be treated the same as all other school districts. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?”