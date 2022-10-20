ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8. There are several races involving New York’s Capital Region, as well as notable races in Vermont and Massachusetts.

If you live in New York and aren’t registered to vote, you’ve already missed the voter registration deadline which was October 14. In Massachusetts, the voter registration deadline is October 29. In Vermont, residents can register to vote any day up to and including the day of the election.

Early voting in New York takes place from October 29 to November 6. If you want to vote by absentee ballot, you need to request it online or by mail by October 24, or in person by November 7. The ballot needs to be returned by November 8.

In Vermont, you can request your absentee ballot now until the day before the election. However, the ballots must be returned by the day before the election. In Massachusetts, early voting takes place from October 22 to November 4. You must apply for an absentee ballot by November 1 and if mailing it back, it must be postmarked by election day.

Where to vote by county

To find out where to go for early voting or for voting on election day, you can visit your county’s Board of Elections website. Here is the list of websites for the Capital Region counties:

Capital Region general election races

Local races

Village of Scotia Mayor

Republican David Bucciferro is facing off against Democrat Joseph Talbot. Scotia’s current mayor Thomas Gifford is not seeking reelection.

Saratoga County District Attorney

Incumbent Karen Heggen, a Republican, is facing off against Democrat Michael Phillips. The two candidates met at the Saratoga Springs City Center for a debate on October 11. Phillips previously accused Heggen of a lack of prosecution when it came to the sex cult NXIVM. Heggen said her opponent’s comments on NXIVM show a lack of knowledge when it comes to the scope of the job.

You can watch Phillips’ NEWS10 candidate interview below. Heggan’s candidate interview will be added once it takes place.

New York State races

Governor

Governor Kathy Hochul is facing off against Republican Lee Zeldin. In an October 18 Siena College poll, Hochul holds an 11-point lead over Zeldin. In the past month, pollsters said the Hochul has seen her lead slashed by about a third.

Lieutenant Governor

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado is facing off against Republican Alison Esposito. Delgado was sworn in on May 25 after former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin resigned after he was arrested on campaign finance charges.

Attorney General

Incumbent Letitia James is facing off against Republican Michael Henry. James announced she was running for New York Governor in October 2021, but dropped out of the race in December 2021 to run for reelection in her current position.

Comptroller

Incumbent Thomas DiNapoli is running against Republican Paul Rodriguez.

Massachusetts races

Governor

Democrat Maura Healey, Republican Geoff Diehl, and Libertarian Kevin Reed are competing for the seat. Current Governor Charlie Baker is not running for reelection. Healey is the current Massachusetts Attorney General.

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat Kimberly Driscoll, Republican Leah Allen, and Libertarian Peter Everett are facing off for the seat. Current Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito is not running for reelection.

Attorney General

Democrat Andrea Campbell is running against Republican James McMahon III. Current Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is running for Massachusetts Governor.

Secretary of State

Incumbent William Francis is running against Republican Rayla Campbell and Juan Sanchez, a member of the Green-Rainbow Party.

Vermont races

Governor

Incumbent Phil Scott is running against Democrat Brenda Siegel, as well as Peter Duval, Kevin Hoyt, and Bernard Peters, all Independents.

Lieutenant Governor

Republican Joe Benning, Democrat David Zuckerman, and Ian Diamondstone, a member of the Green Mountain Party, are vying for the seat. Current Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray is not seeking reelection.

Attorney General

Democrat Charity Clark is facing off against Republican Michael Tagliavia. Current Attorney General Susanne Young was appointed in June to fill the remainder of T.J. Donovan’s term.

Secretary of State

Democrat Sarah Copeland Hanzas is running against Republican H. Brooke Paige. Paige is also running for Vermont State Treasurer.

State Treasurer

Republican H. Brooke Paige is facing off against Democrat Mike Pieciak. Paige is also running for Vermont Secretary of State.

U.S. Senator

New York Senator

Incumbent Chuck Schumer is looking to defeat Republican Joe Pinion for the seat.

Vermont Senator

There are seven candidates running for Vermont Senator:

Democrat Peter Welch

Republican Gerald Mallory

Independent Mark Coester

Independent Stephen Duke

Independent Dawn Ellis

Independent Cris Ericson

Green Mountain Party candidate Natasha Diamondstone-Kohout

Current Senator Patrick Leahy is not running for reelection.

House of Representatives

New York District 19

Democrat Josh Riley and Marc Molinaro are vying for the seat. Democrat Pat Ryan currently holds the seat after he was elected during a special election to finish out Antonio Delgado’s term, who resigned his position after being appointed New York Lieutenant Governor.

New York’s newly redrawn 19th congressional district includes all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties, and parts of Otsego, Ulster, and Broome Counties. You can watch their NEWS10 candidate interviews below.

New York District 20

Incumbent Paul Tonko is looking to defeat challenger Republican Liz Joy. New York’s newly redrawn 20th congressional district includes all of Albany, Schenectady, and Saratoga Counties.

New York District 21

Democrat Matt Castelli is trying to unseat incumbent Elise Stefanik. New York’s 21st congressional district includes all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington Counties, and parts of Herkimer and Saratoga Counties.

You can watch both NEWS10 candidate interviews below.

Massachusetts District 1

Incumbent Richard Neal is looking to defeat Republican Dean Martilli for the seat. Massachusetts 1st congressional district covers all of Berkshire County, most of Hampden County, and parts of Franklin, Hampshire, and Worchester Counties.

Vermont District 1

There are six candidates running for Vermont representative:

Democrat Becca Balint

Republican Liam Madden

Libertarian Ericka Redic

Independent Matt Druzba

Independent Adam Ortiz

Independent Luke Talbot

Current Representative Peter Welch is running for Vermont Senator. The district covers all of Vermont.

New York State Legislature

Senate District 41

Incumbent Susan Serino is looking to defeat Democrat Michelle Hinchey for the seat. Hinchey is the current senator for the 46th district. The newly redrawn New York Senate District 41 covers all of Greene and Columbia Counties and parts of Ulster and Dutchess Counties.

Senate District 43

Republican Jacob Ashby is facing off against Democrat Andrea Smyth for the seat. Current Senator Daphne Jordan is not running for reelection.

The newly redrawn district includes all of Rensselaer County, most of Washington County, and the northeast corner of Albany County. You can watch their NEWS10 candidate interviews below.

Senate District 44

Republican Jim Tedisco is facing off against Democrat Michelle Ostrelich. Tedisco is the current state senator for the 49th senate district. Ostrelich is a current Schenectady County legislator.

The newly redrawn 44th Senate District includes all of Saratoga County and a small part of Schenectady County. You can watch their NEWS10 candidate interviews below.

Senate District 45

Incumbent Dan Stec and Democrat Jean Lapper and vying for the seat. The district includes all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and Warren Counties, and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington Counties.

Senate District 46

Democrat Neil Breslin and Republican Richard Amedure are vying for the seat. Current Senator Michelle Hinchey is running for Senate District 41.

The newly redrawn district includes all of Montgomery County and most of Albany and Schenectady Counties. You can watch Amedure’s NEWS10 candidate interview below. Breslin’s candidate interview will be added once it takes place.

Senate District 51

Incumbent Peter Oberacker is looking to defeat Democrat Eric Ball for the seat. The newly redrawn district covers all of Schoharie, Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan Counties, and parts of Ulster, Chenango, and Broome Counties.

You can watch Oberacker’s NEWS10 candidate interview below. Ball’s candidate interview will be added once it takes place.

Assembly District 102

Incumbent Chris Tague is facing off against Democrat Nicholas Chase. The newly redrawn district covers all of Schoharie and Greene Counties and parts of Albany, Otsego, Delaware, and Ulster Counties.

You can watch Tague’s NEWS10 candidate interview below. Chase’s candidate interview will be added once it takes place.

Assembly District 106

Incumbent Didi Barrett is facing off against Republican Brandon Gaylord. The newly redrawn district covers parts of Columbia and Dutchess Counties.

You can watch Tague’s NEWS10 candidate interview below. Chase’s candidate interview will be added once it takes place.

Assembly District 109

Incumbent Patricia Fahy is facing off against Republican Alicia Purdy. The district covers a part of Albany County.

Assembly District 110

Incumbent Phil Steck is facing off against Republican Alexandra Velella. The district covers part of Albay and Schenectady Counties.

Assembly District 111

Incumbent Angelo Santabarbara is facing off against Republican Joseph Mastroianni for the seat. The district covers parts of Schenectady and Montgomery Counties.

Assembly District 112

Incumbent Mary Beth Walsh and Democrat Andrew McAdoo are facing off for the seat. The district covers parts of Saratoga, Schenectady, and Fulton Counties.

You can watch both NEWS10 candidate interviews below.

Assembly District 113

Incumbent Carrie Woerner is facing off against Republican David Catalfamo for the seat. The district covers parts of Saratoga and Washington Counties. You can watch both NEWS10 candidate interviews below.

New York statewide ballot proposal

There is one statewide ballot proposal on all New York State ballots. The proposal is titled “Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022” and voters can select yes or no. On the ballot, the proposal reads: