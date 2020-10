GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The ECHL announced a plan Friday for a split 2020-21 hockey season, taking into account the uncertanties and safety requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Adirondack Thunder, based out of Cool Insuring Arena, is one of 12 teams delaying their season start until January 15. Thirteen more teams will be starting the season on Dec. 11, which was the original date the whole ECHL was hoping to start, announced earlier in the summer.