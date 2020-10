GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) - A person was killed by a fallen tree at Wyantenuck Country Golf Club in Great Barrington as a result of Wednesday's powerful storm.

According to the Great Barrington Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a neighbor of the Wyantenuck Country Golf Club on West Sheffield Road reported to police they saw a golf cart with a tree on top of it on a first road alongside the golf course. When officers arrived they found a person lying on the ground by the side of the cart that was covered with trees and branches. Officers attempted first aid but the person had died.