MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — As of Tuesday morning, 41,000 Vermonters have already cast their vote in the general election. Although things are undoubtedly different this year, Condos says they're anticipating a huge turnout, with both the highly contested presidential race and state-level races.

According to Vermont's Secretary of State, the top priorities this election cycle are preserving every Vermonter's right to vote, and to protect the safety of voters, poll workers, and town clerks.