Your Local Election Headquarters: State Assembly District 108

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

State Assembly District 108

John McDonald (incumbent)
Democrat

Supports tax credits for small businesses that hire veterans and include veteran-owned businesses as part of the minority-owned and women-owned businesses. McDonald also supports fair redistribution of education funds throughout New York school districts.

Petros Papanicolaou
Republican

Sam Fein
Working Families Party

Supports taxing the state’s billionaires, universal health/child care, and investment in green jobs. Fein also supports making higher education and trade schools more accessible.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report