Your Local Election Headquarters: State Assembly District 108

State Assembly District 108
John McDonald (incumbent)
Democrat
Supports tax credits for small businesses that hire veterans and include veteran-owned businesses as part of the minority-owned and women-owned businesses. McDonald also supports fair redistribution of education funds throughout New York school districts.
Petros Papanicolaou
Republican
Sam Fein
Working Families Party
Supports taxing the state’s billionaires, universal health/child care, and investment in green jobs. Fein also supports making higher education and trade schools more accessible.