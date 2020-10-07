Your Local Election Headquarters: State Assembly District 107

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted:

State Assembly District 107

Jacob Ashby (incumbent)
Republican

Supports campaign finance reform and term limits for the state’s legislature. Ashby also supports reducing the tax burden for middle-class families and keeping the property tax cap at two percent.

Charles Senrick
Libertarian

Brittany Vogel
Democrat

Supports campaign finance reform, closure of the Dunn Landfill, energy-efficient public buildings/transportation, and the legalization/taxation of marijuana. Vogel also supports a billionaires wealth tax.

