Your Local Election Headquarters: State Assembly District 107

State Assembly District 107
Jacob Ashby (incumbent)
Republican
Supports campaign finance reform and term limits for the state’s legislature. Ashby also supports reducing the tax burden for middle-class families and keeping the property tax cap at two percent.
Charles Senrick
Libertarian
Brittany Vogel
Democrat
Supports campaign finance reform, closure of the Dunn Landfill, energy-efficient public buildings/transportation, and the legalization/taxation of marijuana. Vogel also supports a billionaires wealth tax.