Your Local Election Headquarters: State Assembly District 102

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

State Assembly District 102

Chris Tague (incumbent)
Republican

Supports securing broadband access throughout the state, modernizing infrastructure and finding ways to combat heroin and opioid addiction. He also supports greater focus on providing education for the developmentally disabled.

Betsy Kraat
Democrat

Supports universal rent control, increased union presence, free tuition at all CUNY/SUNY’s, and healthcare for all New Yorkers. Kraat also supports the legalization of marijuana and moving away from fossil fuel usage in favor of green energy.

