Your Local Election Headquarters: Congressional District 21

Congressional District 21
Elise Stefanik (incumbent)
Republican
Supports the Second Amendment, more career/technical training, and supported the Farm Bill. Stefanik also supports finding en economical way to fight climate change and the use of renewable energy.
Tedra Cobb
Democrat
Supports the growth of small business development, farm to table/farm to school programs, and investment in renewable energy. Cobb also supports a Medicare public option, and expansion of mental health/addiction recovery services in Northern New York.