Your Local Election Headquarters: Congressional District 20

Congressional District 20
Paul Tonko (incumbent)
Democrat
Supports a single-payer healthcare system, a move to 100% clean energy, investment in infrastructure, and incentives for small businesses to grow. Tonko also supports gender equality, Roe v. Wade, and meaningful legislation that supports the mental health needs of those struggling.
Liz Joy
Republican
Opposes Medicare for all and supports a revision of the Bail Reform Act. She also supports tougher regulations to protect law enforcement officers.