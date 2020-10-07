Your Local Election Headquarters: Congressional District 20

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Congressional District 20

Paul Tonko (incumbent)
Democrat

Supports a single-payer healthcare system, a move to 100% clean energy, investment in infrastructure, and incentives for small businesses to grow. Tonko also supports gender equality, Roe v. Wade, and meaningful legislation that supports the mental health needs of those struggling.

Liz Joy
Republican

Opposes Medicare for all and supports a revision of the Bail Reform Act. She also supports tougher regulations to protect law enforcement officers.

