Your Local Election Headquarters: Congressional District 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Gov. George Pataki spoke with NEWS10 via Zoom about former Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno, who died late Tuesday at 91-years-old. "When the fighting got tough, I knew I could count on Joe Bruno," Pataki said.

Pataki was governor from 1995 to 2006, and Bruno was Majority Leader from 1994 to 2008. They spent 12 years working to run the state together, and Pataki talks about Bruno's legacy in the Capital Region and beyond.