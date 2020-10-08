Your Local Election Headquarters: Assembly District 114

Assembly District 114
Claudia Braymer
Democrat
Supports providing greater broadband access across the state but especially in the 114th District. Braymer also supports finding sustainable solutions to provide affordable housing, healthcare, daycare, and transportation for working families and seniors.
Evelyn Wood
Serve America Movement
Supports funding for infrastructure across the state including broadband access, roads, bridges, sewer, water, cell phone service, and the electrical grid. Wood says poor budgeting and high taxes make it difficult for people to live sustainably.
Matthew Simpson
Republican
Supports making broadband accessible throughout New York, opposes the Bail Reform Act, and supports repealing the law. Supports the creation of a Division of Regulatory Review and Economic Growth who would research business regulations that could hinder growth.