Your Local Election Headquarters: Assembly District 114

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Assembly District 114

Claudia Braymer
Democrat

Supports providing greater broadband access across the state but especially in the 114th District. Braymer also supports finding sustainable solutions to provide affordable housing, healthcare, daycare, and transportation for working families and seniors.

Evelyn Wood
Serve America Movement

Supports funding for infrastructure across the state including broadband access, roads, bridges, sewer, water, cell phone service, and the electrical grid. Wood says poor budgeting and high taxes make it difficult for people to live sustainably.

Matthew Simpson
Republican

Supports making broadband accessible throughout New York, opposes the Bail Reform Act, and supports repealing the law. Supports the creation of a Division of Regulatory Review and Economic Growth who would research business regulations that could hinder growth.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report