Your Local Election Headquarters: 2019 primary election results

(NEWS10) — Tuesday, June 25 was primary day in New York.
VISIT THE NEWS10 ELECTION HEADQUARTERS FOR ALL THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS AND RESOURCES
Voters in Troy, Schenectady and Cohoes headed to the polls Tuesday to choose candidates for mayor.
Cohoes:
In Cohoes, Mayor Shawn Morse is running for re-election against three challengers, despite being under federal indictment for allegedly misusing campaign funds.
Tuesday night, one of his challengers, Bill Keeler, claimed victory. It’s being called an unofficial upset as Morse has not conceded the race. Morse said he wanted to wait on absentee ballots
With all districts reporting, Keeler had 35 percent of the vote while Morse had 31 percent.
ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FOR ALBANY COUNTY
Schenectady:
In Schenectady, current Mayor Gary McCarthy faced-off against challenger Thearse McCalmon.
McCarthy claimed victory Tuesday night with 52 percent of the vote.
ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FOR SCHENECTADY COUNTY
Troy:
In Troy, Democratic incumbent Mayor Patrick Madden was looking to hold off challenger Rodney Wiltshire.
With all precincts reporting, Madden won the race with 89 percent of the vote.
ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FROM RENSSELAER COUNTY
ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FROM COLUMBIA COUNTY
ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FROM FULTON COUNTY
ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FROM WARREN COUNTY
ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FROM GREENE COUNTY