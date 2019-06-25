Your Local Election Headquarters: 2019 primary election results

(NEWS10) — Tuesday, June 25 was primary day in New York.

Voters in Troy, Schenectady and Cohoes headed to the polls Tuesday to choose candidates for mayor.

Cohoes:

In Cohoes, Mayor Shawn Morse is running for re-election against three challengers, despite being under federal indictment for allegedly misusing campaign funds.

Tuesday night, one of his challengers, Bill Keeler, claimed victory. It’s being called an unofficial upset as Morse has not conceded the race. Morse said he wanted to wait on absentee ballots

With all districts reporting, Keeler had 35 percent of the vote while Morse had 31 percent.

ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FOR ALBANY COUNTY

Schenectady:

In Schenectady, current Mayor Gary McCarthy faced-off against challenger Thearse McCalmon.

McCarthy claimed victory Tuesday night with 52 percent of the vote.

ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FOR SCHENECTADY COUNTY

Troy:

In Troy, Democratic incumbent Mayor Patrick Madden was looking to hold off challenger Rodney Wiltshire.

With all precincts reporting, Madden won the race with 89 percent of the vote.

ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FROM RENSSELAER COUNTY

ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FROM COLUMBIA COUNTY

ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FROM FULTON COUNTY

ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FROM WARREN COUNTY

ALL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FROM GREENE COUNTY