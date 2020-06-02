Young people protest peacefully in Rhinebeck

RHINEBECK, N.Y.(NEWS10)—Nearly two hundred local high school and college students descended on the Village of Rhinebeck Tuesday morning chanting for change and writing out the names who they say are victims of police violence on the village’s sidewalks.
Protestors were chanting ‘I can’t breathe’ and ‘black lives matter’. They also read off the names of people they say were killed by police.
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro was in attendance at the protest and said, “It’s impressive what the kids have done and it was a crime what happened to George Floyd.”
