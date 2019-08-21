Young girls got to meet their heroes today

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Olympic legends Nancy Kerrigan and Shannon Miller along with gymnast McKenna Kelley we’re on hand today to meet fans. They took selfies and handed out coffee and donuts at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Latham this morning.

It’s all part of the Aurora games going on here in Albany this week. Tonight at 7 PM at the Times Union Center will be the gymnastic events.

The five competitions tonight are power tumbling, balance beam, parkour, aesthetic gymnastics and artistic floor exercises.

McKenna Kelley will be competing tonight on the balance beam and the floor exercises. Kelley came out of retirement for the Aurora games and has been training for the last two months. You may of heard of her mother Olympic gold medalists list Mary Lou Retton, gymnastics it seems runs in Kelley’s blood.