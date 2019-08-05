“You need to have a plan”: Local sheriff’s office holds active shooter drill

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, following a weekend with two deadly shootings within 24 hours, one in Texas and another in Ohio, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office held a previously scheduled active shooter drill at the Mechanicville District Public Library.

To simulate an actual emergency situation, blank rounds were fired in the library after members of the public and library employees sat through a safety seminar.

Sheriff’s Deputy Ken Cooper says the worst thing you can do after hearing gunfire is simply to not act.

“Have a plan when you walk into a building. Where are all the exits,” said Cooper. “Obviously in the event you can’t leave a building, you need to get yourself in a locked room. First and foremost get inside that room. You need to have a plan.”