BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After they were welcomed into the world this past June, a group of four lion cubs made their public debut at the Buffalo Zoo. The zoo said that habitat loss, poaching, wildlife trafficking, and issues that threaten human-wildlife coexistence contributed to the decline of such African lions in the wild.

Two male and two female, the litter spent time with their mother, Lusaka, before debuting. They were fathered by Tiberius at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Species Survival Plan for African lions. It’s the pair’s third litter together, propagating a species that is believed to have a total population of less than 40,000.

Photo: Buffalo Zoo

Photo: Buffalo Zoo

Photo: Buffalo Zoo

“The past several weeks have been quite exciting watching these cubs grow,” said zoo president and CEO Lisa Smith. “They have hit all their important milestones and are really starting to develop their own unique personalities. We hope these cubs ignite a sense of wonder and appreciation for the natural world. These cubs offer a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to learn about the fascinating behaviors, social structures, and survival strategies of these incredible animals.”

You can find them at the Buffalo Zoo between 10 a.m. and Noon every day, but visibility is not guaranteed since they’re still getting used to their new habitat.