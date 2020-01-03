You can now sign up for free fitness classes at the Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Office of General Services (OGS) is offering free fitness classes beginning Jan. 9.

Classes will take place at The Egg’s Hart Lounge, in the Empire State Plaza Thursday’s from 5-6 p.m. Jan. to March. The classes will be conducted by Metabolic trainers and is presented by BlueShield of Northeastern New York.

Metabolic is a unique program that blends strength and cardio training. Metabolic training is optimal for those looking to build muscle, burn fat, increase strength, and improve cardiovascular performance in an efficient way. Each class is designed to accommodate people of all fitness levels, regardless of age, ability, or injury history. OGS press release

The classes are open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Walk-ins are welcome but participants must sign a waiver and are encouraged to pre-register. Those who pre-register will be notified of any schedule changes.

Class schedule

Jan. 9

Jan. 16

Jan. 23

Jan. 30

Feb. 6

Feb. 13

Feb. 20

Feb. 27

March 5

March 12

March 19

March 26

For more information visit the programs website, or call/email 518-474-4759/special.events@ogs.ny.gov.