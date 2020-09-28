Yom Kippur begins at sundown, Jewish community gets creative for celebration this year

(WSYR-TV) — Sunday is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur.
The day of atonement begins at sundown, and just like many holidays this year, celebration and days of worship are being recognized a little differently.
Places of worship are being forced to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding ways to join together safely.
Rabbi Yaakov Rapoport said, “For services and for meals we have the plexiglass depending on how many people we have. We will do social distancing because you never knew. Yom Kippur is a very powerful time. I don’t think there’s a Jew in the world not touched by Yom Kippur.
Leading up to Sunday, those of the Jewish faith observe a period of self-reflection, prayer and repentance.
