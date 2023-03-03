ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District YMCA is the first Y in the country to open a specialty fitness facility that specializes in small group training classes. Evolution combines high intensity, performance-based training with active recovery classes for a complete package of specialized training.

Membership options to attend Evolution are as follows:

Drop-in: $20 CDYMCA Member, $25 Non-member

4 classes/month: $59 CDYMCA Member, $69 Non-member

8 classes/month: $109 CDYMCA Member, $129 Non-member

Unlimited: $149 CDYMCA Member, $169 Non-member

To you want to check out Evolution, your first class is always free. Stop by or call Evolution staff to set up your guest account and reserve your first class. Here is the class schedule for the upcoming week.

Evolution is located at 98 Wolf Road in Albany. The phone number is 518-992-2282.