SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The YMCA Lally Early Learning Center is working with a hospital in Ukraine to collect immediate donations of unopened and unexpired first-aid supplies, personal hygiene products. Officials said donations are being excepted until Friday, March 25.

In addition, officials said donations of small stuffed animals would also be welcomed. Donations can be dropped off at the Lally Early Learning Center at 204 S. Ten Broeck Street, donation bin in the foyer.

First-Aid needed supplies to include: