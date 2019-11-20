YMCA announces new boutique facility near downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District YMCA Tuesday announced plans to open a new health and wellness center on New Scotland Avenue in the Park South neighborhood of Albany.

Located within close proximity to public transportation and steps from Albany Medical Center, the new 9,400-square-foot boutique fitness center will offer high intensity training sessions, group exercise classes, and a cardio and weights section for independent workouts. The facility will be fully-equipped with lockers and changing rooms, as well as showers, and will offer multiple membership offerings and class packages.

Officials from the Capital District YMCA were joined by county, city and community leaders to showcase the site of the new health and wellness center, which is designed to serve as an interim solution for meeting the current needs of city residents and is one element of the YMCA’s new short-term service delivery model for the City of Albany.

Within this framework, the Capital District YMCA is reviewing the results of a needs assessment study conducted in collaboration with the City of Albany, Albany County, and local community partners. The results will be the basis for an approach that will best meet the long-term needs of city residents.

“The Capital District YMCA seeks to ensure that our services directly align with the individual communities we serve, which is why we have introduced a new model that will directly address the unique needs of Albany residents,” said Capital District YMCA President/CEO J. David Brown. “Expanding our outposts throughout the city, including this new addition in Park South, will allow us to serve more residents than ever before while we work with the city, county and our community partners on a long-term strategic plan. We look forward to continuing to serve our Albany members through programs that support healthy living, youth development and social responsibility for years to come.”

“I’ve made health and fitness a top priority with the completion of the Albany County Rail Trail, historic investments at Lawson Lake County Park and our free AAU program, and the partnership with Capital District Y is key to our vision,”said Albany County Executive Daniel P.McCoy. “A facility of this kind largely fills a void for residents in the Park South neighborhood and its location along bus routes makes it easier to access for an even larger population.”

The Capital District YMCA’s short-term multi-faceted approach for serving the City of Albany also includes a new partnership with Green Tech High Charter School to serve as the host site for the YMCA’s teen and youth leadership programs.

“Green Tech and the YMCA both work hard to service the youth and the Capital Region. It is a great opportunity for Green Tech to partner and house several of the YMCA’s programs because we are mission aligned and share the goal of developing future leaders of America to be productive citizens for their community. Any opportunity to give back to the community is an opportunity to show the young men of Green Tech the importance of service and selflessness beyond themselves,” said Dr. Paul Miller, principal at Green Tech High Charter School.

Additionally, the Capital District YMCA will continue its partnership with Albany City Schools to provide after-school and youth development programs at nine district schools throughout the city, including: Albany High School; Arbor Hill Elementary School; Eagle Point Elementary; Giffen Elementary School; New Scotland Elementary School; North Albany Middle School; Philip Schuyler School; Pine Hills Elementary School; and Sheridan Preparatory Academy.

“We are excited about this new facility, which will benefit Albany residents and continue the Capital District YMCA’s strong focus on encouraging healthy lifestyles for our families and community,” said City School District of Albany Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the YMCA on after-school programming, which benefits our young people by providing meaningful engagement in positive activities beyond the school day. Our school district is very fortunate to have great partners like the YMCA who are ‘All in for Albany.’”

The Capital District YMCA also provides after-school programming at Albany Leadership High School for Girls and Menands School.