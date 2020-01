BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (NEWS10) - Andrew Gombar, 36, of Chatham has been found guilty of assault with intent to commit rape, assault and battery, kidnapping, and assault and battery with intent to commit rape.

Gombar was found to have attempted to rape a woman on January 7, 2018, outside of a store in Great Barrington. He waited for the victim outside and grabbed her as she was leaving but the victim was able to escape Gombar.