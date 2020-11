(WIVB) — YETI is recalling the Stronghold lids from its “Rambler” 20 oz. travel mugs. Officials from YETI say the lid can malfunction and cause the liquid inside to come out unintentionally.

These lids were available to purchase on yeti.com from October 1-9. About 15,000 units were sold. So far, no injuries have been reported.

If you have the lid, it can be returned for a full refund. Information on the recall can be found here.