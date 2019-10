WASHINGTON (AP) — Jane Fonda is picking up where she left off in civil disobedience nearly a half-century ago. But there's one thing that's changed: That step up into the paddy wagon is tougher at age 81.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested Fonda and fellow actor Sam Waterston on Friday in a second week of climate change protests. Fonda says she's holding the events to draw more people into climate activism.