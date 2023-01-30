ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On February 3, New York Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle will be hosting a meet-and-greet at the South Troy Premier Training Facility from 5 to 9 p.m. To support Kahnle’s efforts to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a donation of $20 is suggested at the door.

Guests will have opportunities to take photos with Kahnle and chat with him about baseball. There will also be a raffle to win an autographed baseball. Those that donate $35 will also receive a commemorative t-shirt.