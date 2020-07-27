Yankees/Phillies game set for Monday postponed due to coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (NEWS10) – Major League Baseball (MLB) released a statement Monday saying they have postponed the Yankees/Phillies game Monday night at Citizen Bank Park. Officials have also postponed the Marlin’s home opener also set for Monday.

MLB says they are postponed so the league can perform additional testing. This comes after several Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19. Those players are being monitored in quarantine. The Marlins played the Phillies this past weekend.

