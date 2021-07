Los Angeles Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

NEW YORK — After making moves for two sluggers over the last two days, the New York Yankees added some starting pitching help to their chase of a playoff spot ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

New York is acquiring left-hander Andrew Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, according to reports from The Athletic and the New York Post.

This is a developing story.