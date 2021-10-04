Yankee Trails offering Capital Region baseball fans a trip to AL wild card game

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yankee Trails is sending Capital Region baseball fans to the American League Wild Card game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Buses will be departing from Rensselaer to Fenway Park on October 5 at 2 p.m.

“For baseball fans, a game like this doesn’t come around often,” said Steve Tobin, President of Yankee Trails. “Yankee Trails is proud to provide this opportunity for families around the Capital Region and we are excited for local baseball fans to be making these memories with us.”

The game is October 5 and starts around 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on October 4 at 2 p.m. and can be purchased on the Yankee Trails website.